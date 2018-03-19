ATHEX: Stock slide continues, with Piraeus Bank shedding 7 pct

It seems hard to believe the Greek stock market’s benchmark was testing the waters close to 900 points just a few weeks ago. On Monday it was drawn closer to the 800-point mark, once again driven by pressure on bank stocks, while trading volume was desperately low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 807.44 points, shedding 0.79 percent from Friday’s 813.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.72 percent to 2,072.98 points.

The banks index dropped 2.63 percent, with Piraeus slumping 6.99 percent, Eurobank conceding 2.48 percent, National giving up 1.71 percent and Alpha decreasing 1.65 percent.

Viohalco fell 3.62 percent, ADMIE Holdings shrank 2.29 percent and PPC lost 2.28 percent.

In total 27 stocks posted gains, 73 registered losses and 25 stayed put.

Turnover reached 32.6 million euros, the third lowest this year, against last Friday’s 107.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.84 percent to 68.67 points.