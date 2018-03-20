Investigation into 19-year-old’s murder points to victim knowing assailants

Investigators looking into the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi in the early hours of Sunday believe the victim knew his assailants.

The 19-year-old was stabbed once in the chest while hanging out with friends and his girlfriend, aged 18, at Iroon Square at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, and died in the emergency room of the KAT trauma hospital shortly after.

The 18-year-old had initially told police that her boyfriend was stabbed while trying to thwart a group of muggers but later changed her testimony and admitted that he may have known his assailants.

Other witnesses said the victim was approached by two or three young men who appeared to know him and held a heated discussion that resulted in the stabbing. The assailants then made off.

Investigators are now waiting for a warrant to look into the victim’s telephone records prior to the incident in the hope that this will help them narrow down the list of possible suspects.