Intoxicated Turk arrested after crossing Greek border illegally

A Turkish national, who appeared to be intoxicated, crossed illegally into Greece at the northeastern border near Kastanies in Evros early on Tuesday morning, state broadcaster ERT reported.

According to the report, Turkish soldiers tried to stop him when they saw him approaching the border and fired shots in the air, but failed to curb his progress.

The unidentified man was arrested by Greek authorities and subjected to an alcohol test, which is said to have come out positive