Five arrested in anti-drug raid in northwestern Greece

Greek police on Tuesday announced the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of more than 26 kilograms of cocaine in an anti-drug operation in Preveza, northwestern Greece.

During the operation, which was conducted in cooperation with Serbian law enforcement authorities, police found four packages of cocaine weighing a total of 26.7 kilograms stashed inside a company warehouse in the city. Follow-up raids also turned up 4,780 euros in cash, nine mobile phones and three vehicles, among other evidence.

The five suspects include Serbs, Italians and one Greek, all aged 44-57.

Authorities believe the drugs originated from Latin America and were intended for the Greek market. They are also looking into possible connections between the suspects and organized drug rings that traffic large quantities of the narcotic.

The suspects will appear before a Preveza prosecutor later in the day.