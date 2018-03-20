Kammenos says Turkish handling of Greek soldiers reminiscent of the ‘Midnight Express’

Greece’s Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Tuesday criticized Turkey’s ongoing detention of the two Greek soldiers, who were arrested earlier this month after accidentally straying across the border, saying that its handling of the case was reminiscent of “Midnight Express.”

The nonfiction book became the basis of a 1978 Oscar-winning movie featuring scenes of abhorrent prison conditions and police abuse, which haunted the country for decades.

Kammenos, who is leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) coalition partner, said the Greek government was not planning to exchange the two soldiers held by Turkey – whom he has previously referred to as “hostages” – for eight Turkish soldiers who seek asylum in Greece. He added that Turkey has so far made no such request.