Turkish bank in northern Greece comes under attack

A branch of Turkey’s Ziraat Bank in Komotini, northern Greece, was attacked with stones on Tuesday by a group of around 25 people.

Turkish news agency Anadolu said that the assailants claimed to be “anti-establishment anarchists” acting in solidarity with YPG, the Kurdish fighters in northwestern Syria who have come under attack by Turkey.

No one was injured in the incident as the bank had not opened for business when it occurred, but the building’s glass front was badly damaged.

No arrests have been reported.

Police have increased security around potential Turkish targets in Greece since Turkey took the city of Afrin in Syria on Sunday and amid rising tension between Ankara and Athens.