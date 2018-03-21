Hochelaga, Land of Souls | Athens | March 22 & 27

Acclaimed French-Canadian filmmaker Francois Girard returns with his most ambitious project yet, the historical drama “Hochelaga, Land of Souls,” which explores an important chapter in the history of Quebec's indigenous people. The film is being brought to Athens by the Canadian Embassy for two screenings as part of celebrations for Francophonie, at the Astor Cinema on Thursday, March 22, starting at 6 p.m., and at the French Institute on Tuesday, March 27, starting at 8 p.m. Admission costs 6 and 5 euros respectively, and the film has both Greek and English subtitles.

Astor Cinema, 28 Stadiou, Stoa Korai;

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki