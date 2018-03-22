Greece’s first mission to an international dance competition saw the country walk away with two gold medals, two silvers and a best choreographer award.

The squad that emerged from the third national dance championships held in Athens at the start of the month, competed at the prestigious Domenico Modugno International Ballet and Contemporary Dance Competition of Bari, Italy, on March 16-19.

Vying against 1,000 dancers from around the world, the Greek team took the gold in the Solo Seniors category for a performance by Anastasia Galati and in the group category, considered the event’s most challenging. It also came in second place in the category of Solo Teens Contemporary Dance with Maria Tzouli, as well as in the contemporary duet, which featured Galati and Olga Halkia.

Greece also took home the best contemporary choreographer award, which was bestowed on Ioanna Strati from the Anna Tsaousi Dance School.