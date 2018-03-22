Carouzos and four others convicted

A Greek court on Thursday handed prison terms ranging from five to 16 years to five out of the six suspects implicated in a real estate scandal involving clothing manufacturer Yiannis Carouzos.



The entrepreneur himself was sentenced to 16 years after being found guilty of money laundering, tax evasion and issuing bogus invoices, while his former wife, Rebecca Skaftoura, got 14 years.



They were each fined 200,000 euros in addition to their prison terms.



The shipowner Victor Restis got five years while two other suspects found to have helped Carouzos launder undeclared assets via a real estate scheme based on mortgage loans were sentenced to five and seven years respectively. Carouzos’s son, Yiannis, was cleared.