DESFA tender cast in new light

The common desire of the European Union and the United States to strengthen alternative routes for the supply of energy to Europe, sidestepping Russia, puts the tender for Greek natural gas network operator DESFA in a new light, and will likely see an extension to the timetable.



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s alliance with Reganoza-Transgaz is, sources say, a clear message by Brussels and Washington in favor of the Romanian company, which can serve the vertical route linking Romania, Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria and Greece, ensuring the transmission of gas from the Caspian Sea to Central Europe.