Water polo triumph for Greek women's team
The Greek women’s national water polo team won the first ever LEN Europa Cup on Saturday to return to the fore of the game after a period of decline.
The players of coach Giorgos Morfesis beat the Netherlands in Friday’s semifinal 8-6, through a 6-0 partial score that turned their 2-3 deficit to an 8-3 lead.
Then on Saturday the Greeks triumphed over the Russians with a 9-8 score in the tournament’s final to win the trophy in its first version. They did it almost the same way as in the semi, as they scored five goals from 2-3 down to lead 7-3 and hold on to victory.