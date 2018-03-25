The Greek women’s national water polo team won the first ever LEN Europa Cup on Saturday to return to the fore of the game after a period of decline.

The players of coach Giorgos Morfesis beat the Netherlands in Friday’s semifinal 8-6, through a 6-0 partial score that turned their 2-3 deficit to an 8-3 lead.

Then on Saturday the Greeks triumphed over the Russians with a 9-8 score in the tournament’s final to win the trophy in its first version. They did it almost the same way as in the semi, as they scored five goals from 2-3 down to lead 7-3 and hold on to victory.