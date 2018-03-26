NEWS |

 
Three dead after Macedonia car crash

Transport

Three women were killed in a car crash on the section of the national highway connecting Thessaloniki to Evzoni on Monday, traffic police said.

Another four people – three women and one man – were injured in the crash, which occurred at around 2 p.m. when the car that the three women were in crashed into another vehicle, being driven by a priest with two nuns as passengers.

The three women in the first car were killed instantly.

