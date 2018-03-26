Three dead after Macedonia car crash
Online
Three women were killed in a car crash on the section of the national highway connecting Thessaloniki to Evzoni on Monday, traffic police said.
Three women were killed in a car crash on the section of the national highway connecting Thessaloniki to Evzoni on Monday, traffic police said.
Another four people – three women and one man – were injured in the crash, which occurred at around 2 p.m. when the car that the three women were in crashed into another vehicle, being driven by a priest with two nuns as passengers.
The three women in the first car were killed instantly.