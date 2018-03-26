African dust cloud engulfs Greek capital

Two young women sit on a bench on Lycabettus Hill on Monday as a thick cloud of African dust hangs over the capital. The dust limited visibility across much of the country and health authorities urged those with respiratory problems as well as the elderly and young children to avoid going outdoors if possible. The island of Crete was particularly badly affected with authorities there reporting dust in the air up to 10 times normal levels. The dust cloud was expected to lift in Athens from Monday night and in Crete and southern Greece from Wednesday. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]