If the proper functioning of state institutions and bodies mirrors a country’s prospects, then the latest annual report of the Greek Ombudsman for 2017 is disheartening, to say the least.

The report, based on complaints filed by citizens, is another indication of the endemic mismanagement that has plagued the Greek state since its inception almost two centuries ago and demonstrates the lack of trust Greeks have in it.

According to the report, there was a significant 30 percent rise in complaints, compared to 2016, filed by those who fell victim to the mismanagement and plain incompetence of the wider public sector, which has become synonymous with inefficiency and red tape.

State-run bodies were denounced over their non-enforcement, misinterpretation and in some cases selective enforcement of the law.

Despite all the government talk of streamlining and improving the efficiency of state-run bodies, this latest report only proves that, unfortunately, Greece’s public administration is stubbornly refusing to get its act together.