Man, 88, arrested after shooting would-be burglar

TAGS: Crime

An 88-year-old man who shot and injured one of two would-be burglars at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada on Monday was arrested for illegal weapons possession, reports said on Tuesday.

The two assailants -- a 28-year-old Albanian man and an 18-year-old Greek -- grabbed the elderly man from his yard early on Monday and forced him into his home in a bid to find his cash and valuables.

On the way the 88-year-old found his gun and fired at the assailants, hitting the 28-year-old in the arm.

All three men were arrested.
 

 

