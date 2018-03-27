Erdogan ally hits out at Tsipras's comment on potential Aegean 'incident'

In the latest serving of hostile rhetoric from across the Aegean, the leader of Turkey's ultra-right MHP party Devlet Bahceli, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Monday hit out at Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"Without blushing that person claimed that Turkey wants an incident in the Aegean," Bahceli said. "He actually said that Turkey is shooting itself in the foot or something like that," he said," accusing the Greek premier of "impudence."

"Everyone knows, however, who fired bullets of national pride," he said, adding that, "the sea is full of the grandfathers of those who speak with such empty words."

Bahceli's comments appeared to be a response to Tsipras's response to a reporter's question last week about whether he feared an incent in the Aegean.

Tsipras said he was not scared and that the Greek people should not be scared either, "because we have a deterrent capability and it is clear that whoever provokes would be shooting themselves in the foot."