Turkish prosecutor keeps Greek military officers in custody

The two Greek military officials held in Turkey for almost four weeks will remain in custody for the time being, according to the decision by a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday, Skai TV reported.

Their case was to be examined on Friday, March 30, but a prosecutor in the Turkish city of Edirne brought this procedure three days forward, inviting the two Greek officials’ lawyers in a sign of acceleration in the process. However the decision marks no change to their status for now. The prosecutor reuled the two officers will stay in a high-security prison until all data regarding their case are investigated thoroughly.

It follows a degree of pressure applied on Turkey about the matter by European Union officials in Monday’s EU-Turkey summit in Varna.

Angelos Mitretodis and Dimitris Kouklatzis are held in Edirne for allegedly crossing some 250 meters into Turkish military territory on March 1.

On Monday European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker called on Turkey to release the Greek military officers by the Greek Easter, which is on April 8 this year.