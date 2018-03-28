Digital Film Festival | Athens | March 29 - April 4

Now in its seventh year, the Athens International Digital Film Festival (www.aidff.com) is running at the Alkyonis and Studio movie theaters from Thursday to Wednesday, with screenings starting daily at 9 p.m. at the Alkyonis and 6 p.m. at Studio. This year’s events include a special tribute to new German cinema, with a selection of 20 films (all with English subtitles), while the competition section comprises 80 films from different parts of the world. All screenings are free of charge.





Alkyonis, 42 Ioulianou, Victoria, tel 210.822.0008;

Studio, 33 Stavropoulou, Amerikis Square, tel 210.864.0054