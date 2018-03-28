Glyfada burglar shooter released

An 88-year-old man who was charged with shooting two burglars that entered his home in Glyfada, southern Athens, on Monday has been granted conditional release.



He will not be able to leave the country pending his trial.



The man, who reports said appeared frail in court, told a prosecutor on Tuesday that he opened fire out of fear and had no intention to kill.



He was, nonetheless, indicted on charges of intended physical injury, illegal possession and use of a weapon and perjury.



The two burglars – an Albanian national, 28, and a Greek, 18 – were also arrested by police at a hospital where they had gone for treatment, as one of them suffered a light injury to his arm.