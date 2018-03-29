Kotzias to brief party leaders on FYROM talks early next week

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is planning to brief party leaders on developments in talks with his counterpart from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) ON Monday or Tuesday.

Kotzias, who was to visit Vienna on Thursday for talks with his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov and United Nations special mediator Matthew Nimetz, has already informed Fofi Gennimata, leader of the Movement for Change, of his intention to brief party leaders, according to sources who said he planned to inform other politicians too.

Before traveling to Vienna, Kotzias was to stop over briefly in Tirana for talks with Albanian officials about a series of bilateral issues including the demarcation of Greece and Albania's exclusive economic zones in the Ionian Sea.

Later in Vienna, Kotzias is to continue efforts to resolve Greece's longstanding name dispute with FYROM during a meeting with Dimitrov and Nimetz.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras underlined the need for a "lasting solution" even as his leftist SYRIZA and the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks disagree about what compromises a potential settlement should entail.

