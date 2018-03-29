Kammenos says Turkey should be reminded it was defeated in 1821

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos responded on Thursday to comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the Ottoman Empire saying the neighboring country should not forget it was defeated in Greece in 1821.



“Our wish is to see Turkey adopt European values but I am concerned that with the recent statements of President Erdogan and his references to the dreams of the Ottoman Empire, Turkey is moving away from Europe, from international law and the international community,” he told journalists during a visit to an international arms exhibition in Armenia's capital, Yerevan.



“We will continue to do our utmost to explain to Turkey that we want peace, but we must remind it that in many moments of its history – and especially the moments he has in mind, of the great Ottoman Empire – it was defeated, like in Greece in 1821,” he added.