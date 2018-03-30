NEWS |

 
Car falls off bridge onto rail tracks

A car fell off a bridge and onto the rail tracks near the KAT electric railway station (ISAP) in northern Athens early Friday morning.

The driver, a woman, was helped out of the car by a train driver. It was not clear if she was injured.

The incident caused disruptions for commuters as train routes through the station were temporarily suspended.
 

