Police officer linked to car sales scam

A 50-year-old police officer in Thessaloniki is believed to belong to a criminal ring that has swindled significant sums out of people trying to sell cars online.



The officer and another suspected ring member, a 43-year-old man, were arrested on Saturday on multiple fraud charges.



According to investigators, the suspects would telephone people who had put advertisements online to sell their cars, posing as potential buyers.



They would then e-mail the vendor fake bank transfers indicating that the sum had been paid for the purchase of the car.



On collecting the vehicle, they would put it up for sale on the same website, using fake names and a lower sale price.