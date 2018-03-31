Water supply being restored in Thessaloniki

Water supply problems persisted in Thessaloniki on Saturday despite progress by technicians of the Thessaloniki Water Supply and Sewage Company (EYATH) in mending a rupture to a central water main serving the northern port city.



Although the damage had been repaired by Saturday morning for the most part, checks on the quality and cleanliness of the water delayed the full restoration of supply to all parts of the city.



As a result households remained dependent on bottled water in some areas.



Government and regional officials had a crisis meeting at the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Thessaloniki on Saturday to discuss the problem.



The water supply is expected to have been fully restored by Monday, according to statements over the weekend by EYATH.



Several schools which were forced to close last week after the taps ran dry are expected to reopen on Monday.