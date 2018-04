A moderate undersea quake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, struck the seabed northwest of Kasos in the Dodecanese in the early afternoon, but there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

According to the Athens Observatory's Geodynamic Institute, the tremor occurred at 12.46 p.m. and its epicenter was located 372 kilometers southeast of Athens.

No data was available about the depth of the quake's epicenter.