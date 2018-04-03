Turkish jet flies low over Greece’s Farmakonisi island

A Turkish Air Force F-16 descended to 3,200 feet while passing over the southeastern Aegean island of Farmakonisi on Tuesday after entering the Athens Flight Information Region at 10.55 a.m.

On Monday, seven Turkish aircraft, four of which were armed, violated the Athens FIR on four separate occasions, the Greek military said, adding that they were chased off by Greek fighter jets.

Such violations are not uncommon but they have been growing in frequency in recent months amid a spike in tension between Athens and Ankara.