Greek PM calls on Turkey to tone down aggression

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday called on Turkey to tone down the aggressive rhetoric of recent months, saying that Ankara’s stance is related to domestic developments and geopolitical instability.

“Turkey has recently become more provocative and is exacerbating the situation on every front,” Tsipras told a cabinet meeting in Athens, in the wake of a barrage of critical and aggressive comments from Ankara.

“I want to assure the Greek people that Greece is a strong and safe country with powerful international alliances… and there is no cause for concern,” the prime minister said.

“We are not threatening anyone, but we are not afraid of anyone either. We call on our neighbors to desist with this escalation because it is pointless,” he added.

Referring to the issue of two Greek soldiers who have been in prison in the Turkish city of Edirne for over a month after accidentally crossing the border while on patrol in northwestern Greece, Tsipras said that Turkey should “put aside its attacks and proceed to a gesture of good will” with their release.