It truly is amazing. The former protest-mongers who used to oppose just about anything are the ones who today are smoothing the way for projects such as that of the BBC, which wants to film at the Temple of Poseidon at Sounio.



The government had to intervene to get the green light to approve the shooting of scenes for the upcoming BBC miniseries after the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) had initially rejected the request, provoking a public outcry.



The SYRIZA-led government’s successful intervention could have something to do with its newfound ability to neutralize all those that are prone to protesting against everything and don’t want anything to get done in this country.



But the government’s intervention to get things done is not the solution. What is needed are institutional changes that will stop just any old pressure group from being able to hold the entire country hostage to their agenda.



Now that the former protest-mongers have come round, it’s high time things were changed on a more permanent basis.