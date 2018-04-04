Kotzias to brief ND shadow foreign minister on ‘Macedonia’ name talks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will on Wednesday brief New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos on the progress of his recent talks in Vienna with his counterpart from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Nikola Dimitrov, on ongoing United-Nations mediated talks on the “Macedonia” name issue.



The meeting will take place at the Foreign Ministry at 5 p.m.



New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis has refused to meet with Kotzias, objecting to a split within the ruling coalition over how to handle the name talks.



Kotzias has already briefed other mainstream party leaders.