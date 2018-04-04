NEWS |

 
Eight arrested in Attica drug bust

Attica police said on Wednesday that they have broken up a wide-reaching drug distribution network and made eight arrests.

The eight suspects – five Albanian nationals and three Greeks – were arrested in a police operation that spread across the city. Reports said the leader of the gang was a 35-year-old Albanian man.

Police confiscated 2 kilos of cocaine. The estimated profit the gang made is at least 300,000 euros. 

