Amid regional tension, PM turns to Netanyahu

Against the backdrop of souring relations with Ankara, Premier Alexis Tsipras spoke on the phone on Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of next month’s tripartite summit in Nicosia between Greece, Israel and Cyprus.

Their conversation, which focused on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, took place a few days after a war of words between Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In response to Erdogan describing Israel as a “terrorist state,” Netanyahu said the country that invaded and occupies Cyprus is in no position to lecture.