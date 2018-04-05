Hindi Zahra | Thessaloniki & Athens | May 3 & 4

Franco-Moroccan sensation Hindi Zahra returns to Greece after a sold-out show at the Pallas Theater in Athens last year, for two new performances. The soul-folk act will play the Principal Club Theater in Thessaloniki on May 3 and Athens’s Fuzz Club on May 4, with tickets already on sale, starting at 22 euros. For reservations, log on to www.viva.gr or call 11876.



Principal, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.428.088;

Fuzz, 1 Patriarchou Ioakeim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817