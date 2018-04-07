The decision by employees at the country’s archaeological sites and museums to stage industrial action tomorrow over the leftist-led government’s austerity policies – effectively restricting opening hours on Easter Saturday – is unjustifiable and will have an adverse impact on Greece’s reputation as a tourism destination.



Thousands of tourists from around the world choose to visit Greece each Easter, anticipating that, as in every other normal country, they will have the opportunity to explore its museums and admire some of its famed ancient monuments.



However, a small group of vested interests are making an effort to keep these popular sites closed to the public. Regrettably, this is not the first time that these interests have behaved in this selfish and narrow-minded fashion. They are doing Greece a serious disservice.