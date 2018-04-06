Family members of detained soldiers visit them in prison

Family members of the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey on Friday visited them in jail on the outskirts of Edirne.



It was their fifth meeting behind bars after the two soldiers were arrested for accidentally crossing the border in bad weather on March 1.



Earlier Friday, their parents met with officials and lawyers at the Greek consulate to be briefed on latest developments regarding the case.



Meanwhile, in an interview with the weekly Documento newspaper, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for the immediate release of the soldiers.



“Angelos and Dimitris, all Greeks demand an end to your ordeal,” Tsipras was quoted as saying, using the word “Golgotha,” or Calvary, where Jesus is believed to have been crucified and the tomb where he was buried and resurrected.



In a telephone conversation with the parents of the two soldiers, alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis vowed that the government will make every effort to accelerate their release.



In a tweet on Friday, New Democracy’s shadow defense minister Vassilis Kikilias wished courage and strength to the soldiers as well as their families.