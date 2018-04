A 40-year-old woman drowned while rafting on Ladonas River near Kalavryta in the northern Peloponnese, it was reported on Saturday.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, the incident occurred when the raft she was in with another 10 people capsized and catapulted her into the rushing river.

The 40-year-old died before rescue crews had a chance to help her.

Details regarding her identity have not been made public.