Kammenos expresses hope 'freedom will come soon' for Greek soldiers

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Sunday he hoped the two Greek servicemen who gave been detained in a prison in Edirne after inadvertently crossing into Turkey during a border patrol last month will soon be able to return home.



“Our thoughts and the thoughts of all Greeks, is with the lieutenant and the sergeant who are held in high security prisons in Edirne. We hope freedom will come soon for them,” he said during a visit to military outposts on the islets of Oinousses and Farmakonisi in the North Aegean and the Dodecanese.



The minister was referring to Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis, 25, and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27, who have been in pretrial custody since their arrest on March 1.



Kammenos was accompanied by HAGS chief, Lieutenant General Alkiviadis Stefanis.