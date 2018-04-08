Turkish overflights in Aegean follow defence minister's visit

Turkish overflights in the Aegean continued on Sunday with two fighter jets entering Athens’s FIR, ignoring an informal moratorium on military activity that is customary between Greece and Turkey during major religious holidays.

All violations were carried out by two Turkish F-16 jets which flew over the Oinousses complex, a cluster of small islands in the northeastern Aegean.



The first Turkish fighter jet entered Athens’s FIR at 11:11 a.m. and flew over Oinousses at 21,000 feet and the second entered at 11:20 a.m. and flew over Panagia.



The overflights came on the heels of a visit by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos to a military outpost in Oinousses earlier on Sunday to exchange Easter wishes with the soldiers.