Egypt and Cyprus to hold talks on regional issues

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is scheduled to have talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Tuesday.



The meeting's agenda is expected to touch on the unique relations between Cairo and Nicosia and ways of promoting them in different areas as well as shoring up the work of the tripartite cooperation mechanism involving Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.



Regional security issues of common interest, developments in Syria and Gaza and countering terrorism will also be among the topics to be discussed.



A joint press conference will be held at the conclusion of those talks.



Christodoulides's visit to Egypt is his second since taking office as foreign minister in March, underscoring the close ties between the two regional allies and their efforts for a joint energy strategy.



And US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Europe and NATO, Thomas Goffus, will visit Cyprus on April 11 to discuss bilateral and regional security issues. [Kathimerini Cyprus]