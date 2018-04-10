4.7-magnitude tremor hits southeastern Aegean
A 4.7-magnitude quake struck the undersea area 21 kilometers northwest of the Greek island of Astypalaia in the southeastern Aegean on Tuesday evening, according to an automated reading of the Geodynamic Institute of Athens.
The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers and felt as far as Athens.
No injuries or damages were immediately reported.