ATHEX: Bourse rises for third day

Stocks in the Greek bourse returned to action on Tuesday after the Easter holidays with a third successive session of significant gains, but this time with quite a respectable volume in trading.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 810.54 points, adding 1.17 percent to Thursday’s 801.14 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.95 percent to 2,099.78 points, while small-caps declined 0.11 percent.

The banks index jumped 1.30 percent, though during the day it had reached +3.30 percent. Eurobank championed its cause with a 5.49 percent increase, followed by National (up 1.13 percent). Piraeus closed unchanged and Alpha gave up 0.53 percent.

Public Power Corporation and Mytilineos stood out with an increase of 4 percent, ahead of Terna Energy’s 2.39 percent rise. Grivalia Properties declined 1.66 percent.

In total 64 stocks posted gains, 49 showed losses and 19 stayed put.

Turnover was the highest in the last eight sessions, coming to 89 million euros, up from last Thursday’s 53.7 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange remained closed.