Turkish overflights in the Aegean continue

Turkish overflights in the Aegean continued on Wednesday with two F-4 fighter jets entering Athens’s Flight Information Region (FIR), without submitting a flight plan, according to Greek military authorities.



The aircraft entered Athens’s FIR at 2.50 p.m., flying over Panagia and Oinousses in the eastern Aegean at an altitude of 12,500 feet, authorities said.

On Monday, Greek soldiers fired warning shots at a Turkish helicopter after it approached a small Greek island in the eastern Aegean, in a dangerous escalation of tension between the two Aegean neighbors.