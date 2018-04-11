Greek firm Syncbnb selected to vie for European startup prize

Greek company Syncbnb has been shortlisted among over 500 European startups to participate in the EU Startups Summit on April 24 in Barcelona, Spain, so as to present its service to a large audience consisting of the elite of the continent’s startup ecosystem.



Syncbnb, a company founded last year to help owners of homesharing properties increase their exposure by advertising their homes on multiple online platforms, survived three rounds of elimination to make the top 15 and vie for the award of top European startup from all economic sectors.