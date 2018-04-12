As the Council of State prepares to rule on the contributions of self-employed and freelance professionals, the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is preparing new notices that will also factor in changes to last year’s contributions for the first time.

Sources say that the notices, which will not be ready before the end of next week, will put a greater burden on the self-employed who had a higher income in 2016 than in 2015 as they will have to pay additional contributions as of this month.

There is widespread concern over the possibility that workers will stop paying their dues to EFKA pending a decision from the country’s highest administrative court, which is rumored to be poised to rule as unconstitutional the calculation of contributions for non-salary workers. In response to these concerns, employers associations ESEE and GSEVEE issued calls on their members to keep paying their share of contributions for their employees

The Technical and the Economic chambers (TEE and OEE), meanwhile, are asking for changes to the pension system and the contribution calculation method, and even Deputy Labor Minister Tasos Petropoulos said on Wednesday that changes are likely.