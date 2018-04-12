Fallen Greek mirage found off Skyros, pilot's death confirmed

The remains of a Mirage that fell off the coast of Skyros have been found, the Hellenic Air Force said, confirming the pilot's death.

The Mirage 2000-5 jet fell into the sea some nine miles northeast of the island which is part of the Sporades group near the central Aegean, according to a statement issued by the Hellenic Air Force.

According to Greek defense sources, the Mirage had been one of Greek two jets on a mission to intercept Turkish jets in the Aegean earlier in the day.

The same sources said they did not believe any hostile activity was involved.

The Hellenic Air Force said the authorities lost contact with the jet some 9 miles northeast of Skyros at 12.15 p.m.

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos tweeted a tribute to a "hero...who fell in the fight to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

