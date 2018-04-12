Anarchist group targets business over alleged firing of pregnant woman

Some 20 members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group barged into the offices of a company in Kallithea near central Athens to protest against what they claimed was the sacking of a pregnant woman.

Police said the group left the offices without causing any damage. In a post on an anarchist website, Rouvikonas said it carried out the raid in solidarity with a woman who was fired while seven months pregnant.

The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against public buildings, companies, banks, embassies and public transport infrastructure.