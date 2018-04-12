More officers on beat after being pulled from security details

The streets of Attica will be policed by an additional 700 officers who have been relieved from duty guarding buildings and senior officials (politicians, judges and others), and another 100 from various police bureaus and services.

The measure was announced by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry amid growing criticism from opposition parties over a rise in crime rates.

Earlier in the week, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he asked the head of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) to reduce the number of officers assigned to guard the party’s offices by 20 percent, so they can return to neighborhood patrol.