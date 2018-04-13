Greece is in awe of the silent patriotism and professionalism of the young pilot who died Thursday in the line of duty after his fighter jet crashed into the Aegean Sea when he was returning from a mission.



The pilot of the single-seat Mirage 2000-5 was doing his job, earning a very modest salary, with just few hours of training and limited resources.



It is people like Captain Giorgos Baltadoros who allow this country to continue to stand on its feet and we should not honor them only after they have made a sacrifice. We need to give them their proper dues, when they’re due.