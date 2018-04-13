Laboratory of Dilemmas | Athens Airport | To July 1

George Drivas’s “Laboratory of Dilemmas,” which represented Greece at the 58th Venice Biennale, explores a question posed 2,500 years ago by Aeschylus in “The Suppliants”: How far do we go to protect the Foreigner if it is to the detriment of the Host? The video installation, which is on show at the National Museum of Contemporary Art through July 1, consists of clips of an unfinished documentary about a group of scientists who need to decide whether to introduce new cells to an existing cluster. Opening hours are daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Mondays.

National Museum of Contemporary Art, Kallirois &

Frantzi (Fix metro station),

tel 211.101.9000, www.emst.gr