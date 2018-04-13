Two Chinese nationals arrested in counterfeit goods bust

Police handout photo

A total of 4,400 counterfeit shoes tagged with a popular brand name were confiscated on Friday by financial crime squad units conducting raids at two stores in Attica and their warehouses.

Two Chinese nationals, aged 42 and 49, were arrested.

According to estimates by the company, which dealt in counterfeit goods, it incurred damages to the tune of more than 800,000 euros.

Both suspects were to appear before a prosecutor.

The indictment also includes two other Chinese nationals who own the two stores.