Greece will not participate in Syria air strikes, says PM

The Greek armed forces will not participate in any operations in Syria, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Saturday, government sources have said.

Tsipras called Macron to discuss an early-morning strike by American, British and French forces against multiple government targets in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

The Greek prime minister condemned the use of chemical weapons and said that the European Union needs to take decisive action towards a peaceful resolution, but stressed that Greece would not become involved in military operations in the war-torn country.

Tsipras and Macron also discussed the recent spike in tensions between Athens and Turkey, agreeing to strengthen Greek-French defense cooperation, government sources added.